Walter J. Kaniefski of Kennett Square, PA passed away peacefully at the age of 93 on June 16, 2019. Born to Vincent & Eva Kaniefski in Chester, PA, he was one of thirteen children. A devoted and loving father, Mr. Kaniefski raised his family in Aston, PA, later moving to Thornbury, Media & lastly Kennett Square, PA. He proudly served in the Naval Air Corps during WWII. After his military service, he served his community as the proprietor of the Kaniefski Funeral Home, which his father had established in Chester, PA in 1919, for nearly half a century, moving the family business from Chester to Trainer, PA in the 1970’s. He was known as a generous and gregarious man with a ready smile and quick wit. Devoted to his faith, he was an active member of St. Hedwigs R.C. Church in Chester and its Holy Name Society. He also belonged to the American Legion Szymanski-Rywacki Post 546 in Chester and the Polish National Alliance, and served for many years on the Board of Directors of the American Eagle Savings & Loan in Chester. He enjoyed stamp and coin collecting, and also collected Grandfather clocks. He was also a car enthusiast and owned various contemporary and collector cars over the years. He loved the Jersey Shore and had a second home in Ocean City, NJ for many years. An avid boater, he enjoyed waterskiing on the Chesapeake Bay in his younger years and later, entertaining friends at his home and on his boat at the Jersey shore. He is survived by his wife, Arline V. (Hersh) Kaniefski; a daughter, Kathryn Hersh; 2 sons, Walter J. Kaniefski, Jr., MD and his wife Gloria, and Paul Kaniefski and his wife Beth; grandchildren Alexandra and Calvin Mingione, Christiana and James Kaniefski, and Kent & Kara Kaniefski. A Visitation will be held on Thursday, 9:00-10:15AM at St. Hedwig’s Church, 2623 W. 4th St. Chester, PA followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30AM. Interment Lawn Croft Mausoleum Garden, Linwood, PA. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on June 18, 2019