Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home Inc
746 Kedron Ave
Morton, PA 19070
(610) 544-0600
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Jarek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter Joseph Jarek

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter Joseph Jarek Obituary
Walter Joseph Jarek, 74, was called home to be with the Lord on April 17, 2020. Lifelong resident of Tinicum Township; an Original Swamp Rat. Walt’s faith lead him to be a Deacon, Sunday School Teacher and Church bus driver at 1st Baptist Church of Essington. He worked for Westinghouse and retired from Boeing. Walt was loved by many. He truly enjoyed seeing others happy! He loved living in and telling tales of Tinicum, local history and family heritage. Every car ride was a history lesson. He loved yard sales but even more so asking the question “guess how much I paid for it?” Son of the late Joseph and Margaret (Allen) Jarek. Predeceased by his daughter Kelly Ellixson and his sister Anna Thompson. Walt is survived by his wife of 52 years Pauline R. Jarek (nee Harrison), Daughters: Anna Zajac (Joe), Jennifer Chestnut (Scott), sons: Jason (Amanda), Jeremy (Margie) and Paul Jarek (Jackie); brother in law Leon Thompson. Proud grandfather of 18 grandchildren. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins and friends. Celebration of life memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com Arrg: Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -