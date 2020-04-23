|
|
Walter Joseph Jarek, 74, was called home to be with the Lord on April 17, 2020. Lifelong resident of Tinicum Township; an Original Swamp Rat. Walt’s faith lead him to be a Deacon, Sunday School Teacher and Church bus driver at 1st Baptist Church of Essington. He worked for Westinghouse and retired from Boeing. Walt was loved by many. He truly enjoyed seeing others happy! He loved living in and telling tales of Tinicum, local history and family heritage. Every car ride was a history lesson. He loved yard sales but even more so asking the question “guess how much I paid for it?” Son of the late Joseph and Margaret (Allen) Jarek. Predeceased by his daughter Kelly Ellixson and his sister Anna Thompson. Walt is survived by his wife of 52 years Pauline R. Jarek (nee Harrison), Daughters: Anna Zajac (Joe), Jennifer Chestnut (Scott), sons: Jason (Amanda), Jeremy (Margie) and Paul Jarek (Jackie); brother in law Leon Thompson. Proud grandfather of 18 grandchildren. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins and friends. Celebration of life memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com Arrg: Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 24, 2020