Walter L. "Skip" Wilson III

Walter L. "Skip" Wilson III Obituary
Walter L. Wilson, III (Skip), age 86, passed away December 30, 2019 in New Castle, DE. Husband of Shirley Buerkle Wilson; father of Linda Welliver (Jim Barrow); Scott Wilson (Cindy), and Wendy Lelli, son of the late Constance and Walter L. Wilson II, brother of Ruth Higgins, Robert Wilson (Carol), Suzanne Rosell ( Richard), Christopher Osborne and the late Constance Henry and Michael Osborne; he is also survived by 6 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and a host of other family and friends. Mr. Wilson graduated from Widener University with a BS in Electrical Engineering and worked at Eaton Cutler-Hammer for over 35 years as a sales manager, customer service manager and a sales engineer. He was also a veteran of the Korean War. Services will be private and at a later date. www.congofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 5, 2020
