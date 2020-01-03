|
Walter L. Wilson, III (Skip), age 86, passed away December 30, 2019 in New Castle, DE. Husband of Shirley Buerkle Wilson; father of Linda Welliver (Jim Barrow); Scott Wilson (Cindy), and Wendy Lelli, son of the late Constance and Walter L. Wilson II, brother of Ruth Higgins, Robert Wilson (Carol), Suzanne Rosell ( Richard), Christopher Osborne and the late Constance Henry and Michael Osborne; he is also survived by 6 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and a host of other family and friends. Mr. Wilson graduated from Widener University with a BS in Electrical Engineering and worked at Eaton Cutler-Hammer for over 35 years as a sales manager, customer service manager and a sales engineer. He was also a veteran of the Korean War. Services will be private and at a later date. www.congofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 5, 2020