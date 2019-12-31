Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Walter R. Lennick, Sr. 85, peacefully passed away on December 26, 2019. Predeceased by the love of his life, his wife, Joan (nee Sayers)) who passed away in 2006. He was also predeceased by his parents, John M. and Mary (nee Szablak) Lenick, his brother John M. Lennick and his sister Dolores (nee Lennick) DiScuillo. Walt worked at Westinghouse in Essington, Pa from the age of 17 until his retirement in 1984. His first year working at Westinghouse, Walt met his best friend Richard Popdan. The two went on to enjoy life through traveling, bowling and especially their love of golf. Walt met his wife, Joan, in 1955. They married in 1958 and started a family the following year. They shared a rare truly loving bond and were married for 48 years. They enjoyed doing everything together… summers spent up at the Adirondack Mountains, Wildwood Crest, Myrtle Beach and the many trips they took with family and friends over the years. He is survived by his loving children Walter Jr. (Connie), Michael, Joan Schneider (Tom) and his beloved grandsons whom he adored Kevin, Michael, Eric and Ryan Schneider. Family and friends are invited to his Visitation on Saturday January 11, 2020 from 9:30 AM – 11:30 AM at The Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home 746 Kedron Ave. Morton, Pa 19070 followed immediately by his Memorial Service. Int: SS Peter & Paul Cemetery In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate contributions in Walt’s name be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com Arrg: Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 8, 2020
