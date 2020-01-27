|
|
1937-2019 Walter P. “Mr. Butch” Butakis, Jr., 82 of Woodlyn died January 25, 2020 at his home. Born and raised in Chester, he was the son of the late Walter P. and Amelia Dauskis Butakis and moved to his late residence 60 years ago. Walter was a graduate of St. James High School, class of 1955 and attended Villanova University. He was employed by Westinghouse Corp. and DuPont as a Draftsman. Walter last worked for the County of Delaware as a Bail Interviewer before retiring in January 2018. He was a member of St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church and coached baseball and football at OLP/Father Nall. Walter was an avid Philadelphia sports fan, but most important was his loving and devoted family and his dog, Duke. He was predeceased by his wife of 58 years, Regina A. Swanger Butakis, who died Jan. 16, 2015; and he was the last of four siblings. Walter is survived by his children, Walter P. “Butch” Butakis, III (Chris), Geralyn “Geri” Mills (Elmer), Deborah “Debbye” Oristaglio (Greg) and Steven Butakis (Tina); ten grandchildren; ten great grandchildren and baby #11 on the way; also, his niece, Christine Wurst and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass: 10 AM Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 at St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church, 1901 Chester Pike, Eddystone, PA 19022, where relatives and friends may call from 8:45-9:45 AM. Burial: Private Memorial gifts may be made to Alzheimer’s Assn., 399 Market St., Ste. 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106 or Crozer-Keystone Hospice, 200 Sproul Rd., Springfield, PA 19064 www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 28, 2020