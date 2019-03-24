|
|
Walter R. Garrison, 92, passed away on February 24, 2019 in Vero Beach, Florida, holding hands with his wife, Jayne. Survivors include his brother, Donald Garrison, his children: Susan Garrison, Jack Bacon, Pamela Garrison Phelan, Mark Garrison and Jeffery Garrison and 16 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and a large extended family. Walt Garrison proudly served in the Navy Air Corps in WWII. He was a dedicated Educator who founded and mentored the Pennsylvania Institute of Technology. He was a Professional Engineer and President and C.E.O. of CDI Corp. and so much more. He was a unique entrepreneur and generous philanthropist. A Celebration of his remarkable life will be held in the Theatre of the Pennsylvania Institute of Technology, 800 Manchester Avenue, Media, Pennsylvania on Saturday, March 30th at 2pm with memorabilia of his life presented on the College sun porch, opening at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes contributions to the Walter Garrison Education Fund held by the College he founded in 1953: Pennsylvania Institute of Technology, 800 Manchester Avenue, Media, PA 19063 Attn: Annamarie Cassidy.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 27, 2019