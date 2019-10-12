|
1933-2019 Wanda A. Hayes Towson, 85, longtime resident of Ridley Park, died October 10, 2019 at The Belvedere. Born in Chester, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Wanda Zarzyeki Hayes. Wanda attended St. Michael’s Elementry School, was a graduate of Notre Dame de Lourdes High School, class of 1951 and was employed as a Bookkeeper for Pilot Air Freight before retiring in 1997. She was a member of the Church of St. Madeline, where she was a Minister of Music. Wanda was a Girl Scout Leader, an avid bowler, loved reading, cooking, music and traveling with her husband, but most important was time spent with her family and her home was always open to everyone. She was predeceased by her husband of 41 years, Harry E. Towson, who died May 14, 1994; and her sisters, Jeanne Greico and Barbara Everett. Wanda is survived by her children, Richard E. Towson (Debra), Theresa A. Walter (Frank), Michael T. Towson (Staci), Joan M. Suhanick (Gene), Susan J. Carson, Daniel R. Towson, Geri L. Daemon, Lisa R. Guerra and John E. Towson (Tina); her brother, Thomas Hayes; also, 13 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren. Funeral Mass: 10:30 AM Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the Church of St. Madeline, 400 Morton Ave., Ridley Park, PA 19078, where relatives and friends may call from 9-10:15 AM. Burial: Lawn Croft Cemetery Memorial gifts may be made to the above church, Air Conditioning Fund. www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 13, 2019