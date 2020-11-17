It is with great sadness that the family of Wanda J. Love Myers, age 97, of Springfield, PA, widow of William H. Myers, announces her passing on November 2, 2020, at Fair Acres Geriatric Center. Wanda and her late husband William, were long-time residents of Springfield, PA. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Martha and Raymond Pittman. Wanda is survived and will be greatly missed by beloved nieces Melinda Musto Bailey (Bob), Beth Musto Dyson (Art), Amy Musto Manko (Harry), Patricia Pittman Kawa (Frank), grand-nieces Caitlin Bailey (Brad), Courtney Salatto (Ryan), Georgia Forgione Westwood, and 5 great-grand nephews and cousin Rosemary Schaub Rys. Also surviving her are daughter-in-law Jean Myers McCoy (John), son-in-law Ken Thomas and five step grandchildren and one step great-grandson. Wanda was predeceased by her first husband S. Arthur Love, Jr., brother Robert Pittman, sister Dorothy Musto, daughter-in-law Virginia Myers Thomas and niece Barbara Pittman Forgione. Wanda was an expert at embroidery and needlepoint, often gifting family and friends with her beautiful quilts. A woman of strong Christian faith, Wanda was a long-term member of the Tree of Life Church in Springfield, PA (formerly the Princeton Presbyterian Church.) Wanda was a church secretary at Princeton and a volunteer at Taylor Hospital for many years. She loved ballroom dancing with both of her husbands. Whenever Wanda and her partner danced, she in her beautiful dresses and stiletto heels, her partner in a tux, people would always stop to watch. Wanda was known for sending hundreds of greeting cards at Christmas and other holidays to her many friends and family members. She was a very generous, caring person, loved by all who knew her. Wanda and Bill enjoyed many summers at Plantation Campground in Ocean View, N.J. Known for their hospitality and generosity, they would invite friends and family to join them for wonderful beach days and outings. Wanda and Bill also rescued dogs, especially their favorite breed, Schnauzers. Wanda was a long-time Philadelphia Eagles fan who loved watching them play and was ecstatic when her team won the Super Bowl in February 2018. Due to coronavirus restrictions, Mrs. Myers’ funeral will be private. Burial arrangements are being handled by Kovacs Funeral Home, Springfield, PA 19064. Our family would like to thank Michael Kovacs and Staff for their assistance during this difficult time. Wanda’s family would also like to thank the Nurses and Staff at Fair Acres Geriatric Center and Compassionate Care Hospice, for their kind, attentive and loving care. Memorial gifts may be made to the Tree of Life Church, 933 Baltimore Pike, Springfield, PA 19064



