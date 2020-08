Or Copy this URL to Share

Wanda V. Di Pietro, passed away quietly in her sleep on August 5, 2020. Wanda is survived by her husband William DiPietro,2 daughters, 2 sons, 6 grandson, 3 granddaughters and 3 great grandsons. Wanda has donated her body to science, there will be a memorial service at a later date.



