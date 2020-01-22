Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
Resources
More Obituaries for Wasyl Pastuszok
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wasyl "Bill" Pastuszok

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wasyl "Bill" Pastuszok Obituary
Wasyl (Bill) Pastuszok passed away peacefully on Jan. 21, 2020 at the Jeanne Jugan Residence in Newark, DE where he had resided since 2013. Employed for decades in maintenance at Sun Oil in Marcus Hook/Trainer, PA, Bill tried to retire several times, but finally retired in his mid 80s. Bill was predeceased by his uncle and aunt Michael and Mary Pastuszek of Chester, PA; and their sons, Andrew, Joseph, Harold, Martin, Michael, and William Pastuszek; as well as close friend and relative, Stefan Pastuszok; and many, many other relatives and friends around the world. Bill is survived by two goddaughters, Maria P. Cardle and Eugenia (Genya) P. Dell’Orefice. Viewing will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. followed by 11:00am Mass at Little Sisters of the Poor, Jeanne Jugan Residence, 185 Salem Church Road, Newark, DE 19713. Interment will follow in Lawncroft Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Little Sisters of the Poor at the above address. Doherty Funeral Home 302-999-8277 To offer condolences, visit: www.dohertyfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wasyl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -