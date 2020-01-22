|
|
Wasyl (Bill) Pastuszok passed away peacefully on Jan. 21, 2020 at the Jeanne Jugan Residence in Newark, DE where he had resided since 2013. Employed for decades in maintenance at Sun Oil in Marcus Hook/Trainer, PA, Bill tried to retire several times, but finally retired in his mid 80s. Bill was predeceased by his uncle and aunt Michael and Mary Pastuszek of Chester, PA; and their sons, Andrew, Joseph, Harold, Martin, Michael, and William Pastuszek; as well as close friend and relative, Stefan Pastuszok; and many, many other relatives and friends around the world. Bill is survived by two goddaughters, Maria P. Cardle and Eugenia (Genya) P. Dell’Orefice. Viewing will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. followed by 11:00am Mass at Little Sisters of the Poor, Jeanne Jugan Residence, 185 Salem Church Road, Newark, DE 19713. Interment will follow in Lawncroft Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Little Sisters of the Poor at the above address. Doherty Funeral Home 302-999-8277 To offer condolences, visit: www.dohertyfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 23, 2020