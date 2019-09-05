|
|
Wayne C. Whitehouse, 90, of Folsom, Pa passed away on September 4, 2019, peacefully surrounded by his loving family. He was born June 29, 1929 in Manayunk, Pa. He is survived by his son Wayne G. (Ann) Whitehouse of Folsom, Pa; and his two daughters, Lynda Feigenbaum of Point Pleasant, NJ, Donna (John) Reichert of Trevose, PA and daughter in law Lisa Whitehouse of Prospect Park, PA. Also survived by his sister Doris (Ed) Crowers of Yardley, Pa and many Nieces and nephews. Wayne was the loving grandfather to Eric, Alyson, Lindsey, Katie, Jacqueline, Jaimie, Christopher and Kyle. He was also great grandfather (Pops) to Lily, Ryan, Stella, Parker, Ellie, Sadie and Chloe. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 66 years, Elizabeth M. (nee Lengyel), his youngest son Bryan and his sister Arvella. Wayne lost his father at the age of 4 and subsequently was sent to live at Girard College, a school for fatherless boys in 1937. His mother reluctantly enrolled him there with the hope of a brighter future. Upon leaving Girard in 1947, Wayne enlisted in the Army Air Corps. He attended Radar and Fire Fighter School, returning to civilian life in 1949. The next two years were spent doing multiple, different jobs, among them was as an orderly at Hahnemann Hospital where he met his future wife, Elizabeth, a student nurse. They were married in 1950. In 1951 he landed what he felt was his “dream job” which launched his career as a diesel electrician for the Reading Railroad. His career lasted 40 years while he raised his 4 children and pursued many other interests. One of his greatest joys was the house that he and Elizabeth built in the Pocono Mountains. It was there that he spent many hours with his kids, grandkids and great grandkids, fishing, hunting, shooting darts, inventing electrical wonders, building an incredible treehouse. He was a man of many talents not the least of which was his poetry writing. He wrote poems for every holiday and birthday and loved reading them aloud. He conveyed his love of life and family thru his words. Wayne was a simple man who just enjoyed nature and his family. Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate Wayne’s Life 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM on Wednesday September 11, 2019 at The Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home, 746 Kedron Ave. Morton, Pa 19070 where at 11:00 AM you will be encouraged to share your special memories of Wayne. Interment: SS Peter & Paul Cemetery. Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com Arrg: Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 6, 2019