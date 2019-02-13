Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donohue Funeral Home
1627 West Chester Pike
West Chester, PA 19382
610-431-9000
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Andrew the Apostle Church
3500 School Lane
Drexel Hill, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Andrew the Apostle Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Watson Goldhorn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Watson T. Goldhorn Jr.


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Watson T. Goldhorn Jr. Obituary
Watson T. Goldhorn, Jr., 89, of Newtown Square and formerly of Drexel Hill, PA passed away on February 11, 2019. Born in 1929, he was the son of the late Watson T. and Bernadine (Prattalingo) Goldhorn, Sr. Watson served honorably in the US Air Force and was the owner operator of Goldhorn Electric. He was the beloved husband of Joan (Wallace) Goldhorn; loving father of Donna Goldhorn (Bob German), Thomas (Kim), Janice Goldhorn-Geraghty (Jim), James (Margaret), Robert (Mary Jo) and Suzanne Zampino (Michael); devoted grandfather of 19 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren; brother of the late Phyliss Goodman and Bertha Noble. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing 10:00-11:00 AM Saturday, February 16, 2019 at St. Andrew the Apostle Church, 3500 School Lane, Drexel Hill, PA 19026 followed by his Funeral Mass 11:00 AM. Interment SS Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 would be appreciated. Arrangements The Donohue Funeral Home, West Chester, PA, 610-431-9000. Online condolences at www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donohue Funeral Home
Download Now