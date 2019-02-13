|
Watson T. Goldhorn, Jr., 89, of Newtown Square and formerly of Drexel Hill, PA passed away on February 11, 2019. Born in 1929, he was the son of the late Watson T. and Bernadine (Prattalingo) Goldhorn, Sr. Watson served honorably in the US Air Force and was the owner operator of Goldhorn Electric. He was the beloved husband of Joan (Wallace) Goldhorn; loving father of Donna Goldhorn (Bob German), Thomas (Kim), Janice Goldhorn-Geraghty (Jim), James (Margaret), Robert (Mary Jo) and Suzanne Zampino (Michael); devoted grandfather of 19 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren; brother of the late Phyliss Goodman and Bertha Noble. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing 10:00-11:00 AM Saturday, February 16, 2019 at St. Andrew the Apostle Church, 3500 School Lane, Drexel Hill, PA 19026 followed by his Funeral Mass 11:00 AM. Interment SS Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 would be appreciated. Arrangements The Donohue Funeral Home, West Chester, PA, 610-431-9000. Online condolences at www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 14, 2019