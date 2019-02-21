|
Wayne D. Egbert, 63, of Oxford, PA. and formerly of Brookhaven, PA. passed away on Feb. 18, 2019 in Hockessin, DE. He was predeceased by his wife of 34 years, Lorraine M. Egbert (Schaffer) in 2016, and his parents Ray and Anne Egbert of Riverview, FL. He is survived by three sons and a daughter. James Egbert of Phila. PA. Jeffrey Egbert and daughter-in-law, Rebecca and their children Abigail, Charlotte and Zachary. Sean Egbert of Phila. PA. Lauren Rivard and son-in-law, Paul of Wilmington, DE. brother, Randal Egbert and sister-in-law, Cherie of Swedesboro, NJ. Two brothers-in-law, Russell Schaffer and wife Michelle of Palm City, FL. and David Schaffer and wife Gail of Wilmington, DE. Two nieces, a nephew, one great niece and numerous cousins. Wayne was a graduate of Sun Valley High School and Penn State University and worked for many years in the restaurant industry, mostly at The Concordville Inn and Mendenhall Inn as well as in Real Estate. As a young man, he liked travelling abroad to England, Ireland and Europe on several occasions. Wayne enjoyed many summer vacations at the Outer Banks of North Carolina. He loved reading, fishing and watching college football on TV. Wayne was a dedicated family man and he will be dearly missed. There will be a memorial for Wayne’s family and friends at The Concordville Inn on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from noon until 3pm. Any donations may be voluntarily made to Thon or any favorite charity in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 22, 2019