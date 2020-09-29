Wayne F. Richardson, Sr., age 76, of Marcus Hook, PA passed away on September 26. 2020 at Riddle Hospital. Born and raised in Brockton, MA, Wayne has resided for the past 50 years in Marcus Hook. He was the son of Arthur Sr. & Nellie Hutchinson Richardson. Wayne graduated from Brockton High School in Massachusetts and Adams State University in Colorado. He was a teacher at the Chichester School District and during his teaching years, he was a football and baseball coach. Wayne was a fan of sports and until 10 years ago, he was an avid bowler. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lillian E. “Lea” Apgar Richardson who passed in 2016. Wayne is survived by his two sons, Wayne F. (Pamela) Richardson, Jr. and Stephen Richardson; his seven grandchildren, Chris, Anthony, Amber, Olivia, Chelsea, Alexa and Colton; and his brother, Arthur Richardson Jr. A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020, 10-11 AM at Pagano Funeral Home, 3711 Foulk Road, Garnet Valley, PA followed by a funeral service at 11 AM. Interment will follow at Lawn Croft Cemetery, Linwood, PA. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com