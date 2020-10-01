Wayne P. Stollsteimer, age 50, of Holmes, PA, passed away on September 27, 2020. Born in Darby, PA, he was the beloved son of the late Frederick and Lillian (nee O’Donnell) Stollsteimer. Wayne was a graduate of Ridley High School. He worked for Asplundh many years and also owned and operated his own tree trimming company. He most recently worked at Walt’s Red Rose Café. Wayne enjoyed watching sports, especially the Philly teams. Wayne was the loving brother of David Stollsteimer (Kimberley), Lisa Marolla (Juan), Jack Stollsteimer (Judy) and Eric Stollsteimer (Jamie). He was also the loving stepson of Lois Dollard (John). Family and friends are invited to Wayne’s Visitation on Sunday October 4, 2020 from 11:00 AM – 11:30 AM at The Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home, 746 Kedron Ave. Morton, PA 19070, followed immediately by his Funeral Service. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions in Wayne’s memory may be made to American Cancer Society
