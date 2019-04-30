|
|
Wendy A. (Spencer) Peterson, age 63, of Collingdale, PA, formerly of Brookhaven, PA, lost her battle with cancer on Monday, April 29, 2019. She was a graduate of Sun Valley High School, Class of 1973. Wendy was employed with the US Post Office for 37 years, working at Action Mailers in Aston, PA. Daughter of the late Carroll and Margaret (Sidner) Spencer; wife of the late Douglas Peterson who died in 2014. Survivors: Daughter: Christine Roberts of Norwood, PA, Son: Jeff Peterson of Collingdale, PA, Sister: Nancy (Michael) Korejwo, Granddaughter: Alyssa. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation: Friday, May 3rd after 10:00AM at the Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd., Middletown (Rte. #352) & Knowlton Rds., Middletown Twp., Media, PA 19063. Funeral Service: Friday, May 3rd at 11:00AM at the Funeral Home. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: , 1626 Locust Street Philadelphia, PA 19103. Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on May 1, 2019