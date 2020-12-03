Wilbur E. Hudson, “Will,” age 94 died on October 28, 2020 at his home in Media, PA. He was born in Philadelphia, PA on April 22, 1926 and was the son of the late Samuel Ernest Hudson and Lillian Prettyman Deputy. He is survived by his wife Sara Anita Hardcastle of Media, PA and their three children: Susan Hudson of West Chester, PA; Don Hudson (Kristy) of Monrovia, CA; and Carolyn Scott (Robb) of Colorado Springs, CO. He is also survived by his brother W. Bruce Hudson (Mary Lou) of New Holland, PA and two grandchildren (Jacob and Sarah Scott) of Colorado Springs, CO. Will graduated from Upper Darby High School in 1944. He entered the V-12 Navy College Training Program and graduated in 1947 with a B.S. in Engineering from the University of South Carolina and U.S. Navy rank of Ensign. In 1948, he graduated from Pennsylvania State University with a B.S. in Industrial Engineering. Will served as a Navy active duty engineer officer on the U.S.S. Mullany for two years and in the Naval Reserves for 21 years; Will retired with a rank of Commander. He had a 36-year career at Atlantic Richfield Company, including management positions in Chicago, IL and Houston, TX as well as Vice President of Human Resources at ARCO International Oil and Gas Company in Los Angeles, CA. Will and Anita married in 1950 and moved to Media, PA. During their 70-year marriage, they enjoyed traveling and serving in various positions in their church. Will was active in the Rotary Club. Towards the end of his life, Will shared that some of his fondest memories are being an Eagle Scout, his college fraternity friends, serving on the U.S.S. Mullany and playing the baritone horn in his high school and University of South Carolina marching bands. Services and internment will be held, at a later date, due to COVID restrictions. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Wilbur E. Hudson to: American Cancer Society
1818 Market St., Ste 2820 Philadelphia, PA 19103 Arrangements J. Nelson Rigby Funeral Home Online Condolences Jnelsonrigbyfh.com