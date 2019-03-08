|
|
Wilda Mae (Kittle) Reel, age 94, from Norwood, Pa., passed away at Fair Acres in Lima, Pa. on March 5, 2019. She was the beloved wife of George Reel, Jr., who preceded her in death in 2002. She was the loving mother of six. Wilda was born on July 5, 1924 in Junior, WV. During World War II, she moved to Baden, Pa. with her parents, Simpson and Minnie Kittle, to work at a shipyard. She later returned to Belington, WV and married George on June 24, 1946. The family moved to Baltimore, MD for five years before returning to Belington, WV, then finally moving to Pennsylvania where she has lived for the last 62 years. She is survived by six children; Michael Reel (Mary) of Belington, WV, Donna Fagone (Peter) of Garnet Valley, Pa., Jacqueline Reel of Kennett Square, Pa., Larry Reel (Kathy) of Woodlyn, Pa., James Reel of Boothwyn, Pa., and Charles Reel (Carol) of Secane, Pa. Wilda was predeceased by a grandson, John Reel, in 2005. She is survived by 14 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great-grandchildren, who were a constant presence in Wilda’s life. She was also survived by several nieces and nephews. Wilda was raised and schooled in Belington, WV, where she knew how to read before she attended first grade. She was an excellent student who was skipped to a higher grade and continued to be an avid reader for life. She loved her cats, watching sports, senior club trips, bowling with friends and bingo. Wilda will be remembered for her pleasant nature, her kindness to others, her welcoming home and her ability to make wonderful friends wherever she was. She will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by those she leaves behind. Visitation will be on Thursday, March 14th, from 6 P.M. to 8 P.M. at the Griffith Funeral Chapel, 520 Chester Pike, in Norwood, Pa. On Saturday, March 16th, there will be a visitation at 10 A.M. followed by service at 12 Noon at Talbott Funeral Home, 210 Brandenburg Street, in Belington, WV and burial at Fraternal Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband. In lieu of flowers, contributions made in Wilda’s memory to Purrfect Paws, P.O. Box 363, Drexel Hill, Pa. 19026 would be appreciated. Condolences may be sent to [email protected]
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 12, 2019