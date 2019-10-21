|
Wilhelmenia Potts (nee Harris), 84, known as Meanie, was the youngest of eleven children of the late Wilson Harris and Princetta Harris (Jackson). Born in Chester, PA on December 14, 1934, she departed this life on October 19, 2019 at the Manor/Wallingford Nursing Home. Meanie was educated in the Chester Public School System and joined Calvary Baptist Church in Chester under the late Reverend J. Pius Barbour. She was united in holy matrimony to Noble Potts (deceased). To this union a daughter Monique Potts (deceased) and a son Noble Potts, Jr. (deceased) were born. Meanie was employed as a Crossing Guard for the Chester-Upland School District following employment with Boeing Vertol and The Franklin Mint. She was an avid sports fan, especially for Chester High basketball and football. She leaves to mourn her passing, five grandchildren: Andre Copps, Larry Copps, Shilita Whitaker, Mayo Whitaker and Noble Potts III, in addition to a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Meanie was preceded in death by five brothers: Wilson Harris, Jr., Elmore Harris, Herman Harris, Bernard Harris, Sr. and Commodore Harris, Sr., and five sisters: Altamese Gilmore, Eunice Dickerson, Ruthetta Harris, Leona Kaywood and Princetta Hardy. In accordance with her wishes, interment will be private. Arrangements: Earl L. Foster Funeral Home www.earllfosterfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 22, 2019