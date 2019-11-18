Home

Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
9:15 AM - 10:15 AM
The Chapel at St. Thomas the Apostle Church
430 Valleybrook Road
Glen Mills, PA
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
The Chapel at St. Thomas the Apostle Church
430 Valleybrook Road
Glen Mills, PA
Willard M. McMullin

Willard M. McMullin, age 76, of Thornbury Township, Delaware County and Lewes, DE passed away peacefully on November 15, 2019. Willard was a 34 year resident of Thornton and enjoyed his 2nd home in Lewes, DE for the past 29 years. Willard, a loving husband, father, and pop-pop, attended Eddystone High School. He began a successful career as a lifelong public servant and independent businessman shortly thereafter. Willard is preceded in death by his parents, Maurice Willard and Pauline Hodge McMullin. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mary Ellen Yarusinski McMullin; daughters, Michelle McMullin and her husband, Anthony D’Ambrosio, and Kathryn Young and her husband, Anthony Young; 2 grandchildren, Joseph and Mary Kate D’Ambrosio, and a brother-in-law and his wife, Joseph and Diana Yarusinski and their family. A visitation will be held on Friday, November 22, 9:15-10:15AM at The Chapel at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 430 Valleybrook Road, Glen Mills, PA followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Willard’s memory may be made to the Chester County Hospital Foundation, Attention -Critical Care Unit, 701 East Marshall Street, West Chester, PA 19380. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 19, 2019
