Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Willard T. Bullock III Obituary
Willard T. Bullock, 3rd, age 84, of Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020. “Bud” was devoted to his family, his faith, and his country. He was born in Chester, Pennsylvania, to Willard T. Bullock, Jr., and Mabel (Mosteller) Bullock. Bud attended Ridley Park High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Delaware. He served in Europe as an ambulance driver in the U.S. Army. Bud married the love of his life, Barbara (Schollins), in 1965 and built his world around her and their four children. He is survived by his beloved wife Barbara; his children Barb (James), Bud (Nina), Andrew (Tina), and Michael (Liz); six grandchildren: Will, Addie Rose, Lucy, Audrey, AJ, and Emma Mae; and his brothers James (Elizabeth) and John (Dixie) and his sister Mary Anne. Bud was also a wonderful brother-in-law and a beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews. www.shikanyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 7, 2020
