|
|
William F. “Wilbur” King, 62 of Clifton Heights, PA passed away February 5, 2020. Beloved son of Arthur & the late Mary Louise (McWilliams) King. Devoted father of Catherine King, Rachel (Michael) Pantaleone, William F. King, Jr., and Steven King. Cherished poppop of Tara, Kayla & Mileena. Brother of Michele (Tom) Fili, Kathleen Carini and Rosemary (Bill) Bittner. He adored his many nieces, nephews & great-nieces & nephews. Wilbur was a long time resident of Drexel Hill and raised his family in Clifton Heights, PA. Wilbur was a long time plumber but his passion was riding his motorcycles. He also loved working on cars but mostly was dedicated to his adoring family & many friends. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Wednesday, February 12, 2020 6pm and Thursday 9am O’Leary Funeral Home, 640 E. Springfield Rd. Springfield, PA 19064 and to his Funeral Mass, Thursday 10:30am St. Charles Borromeo Church, 3422 Dennison Ave. Drexel Hill, PA 19026. Burial Private.
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 10, 2020