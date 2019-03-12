|
William A. Schultz, age 67, of Swarthmore, PA, passed away on March 8, 2019. Born in Darby, PA, he was the son of the late William A. and Marie Audrey Schultz (nee McGinley). Bill served in the US National Guard. He was employed as a steelworker for Tide Water Docks for over 25 years. Bill is survived by his beloved wife, Kathleen A. Schultz (nee Muldoon). He is survived by his loving children, Jennifer A. Carroll (Raymond), Amanda K. Kuzmick (Ted), William A. Schultz, V (Stacey) and Rebecca “Rink” Schultz. Also survived by his 8 grandchildren, his siblings Edward Schultz and Nadine Schultz, and his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. Relatives and friends are invited to Visit the family 9:30-11:00 AM Friday, March 15, 2019 at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 3422 Dennison Avenue, Drexel Hill, PA and to his Funeral Mass 11:00 AM. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, please consider dedicating a tree or making an honorary gift in Bill’s memory to The Scott Arboretum of Swarthmore College, 500 College Avenue, Swarthmore, PA 19081. Arrangements The Donohue Funeral Home, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA (610) 449-0300. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 13, 2019