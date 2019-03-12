Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
he Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
8401 W Chester Pike
Upper Darby, PA 19082
610-449-0300
Resources
More Obituaries for William Schultz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William A. Schultz

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William A. Schultz Obituary
William A. Schultz, age 67, of Swarthmore, PA, passed away on March 8, 2019. Born in Darby, PA, he was the son of the late William A. and Marie Audrey Schultz (nee McGinley). Bill served in the US National Guard. He was employed as a steelworker for Tide Water Docks for over 25 years. Bill is survived by his beloved wife, Kathleen A. Schultz (nee Muldoon). He is survived by his loving children, Jennifer A. Carroll (Raymond), Amanda K. Kuzmick (Ted), William A. Schultz, V (Stacey) and Rebecca “Rink” Schultz. Also survived by his 8 grandchildren, his siblings Edward Schultz and Nadine Schultz, and his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. Relatives and friends are invited to Visit the family 9:30-11:00 AM Friday, March 15, 2019 at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 3422 Dennison Avenue, Drexel Hill, PA and to his Funeral Mass 11:00 AM. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, please consider dedicating a tree or making an honorary gift in Bill’s memory to The Scott Arboretum of Swarthmore College, 500 College Avenue, Swarthmore, PA 19081. Arrangements The Donohue Funeral Home, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA (610) 449-0300. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of he Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
Download Now