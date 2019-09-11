Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd
640 E Springfield Rd
Springfield, PA 19064
(610) 259-1959
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Kevin Catholic Church
Springfield, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
1:30 PM
St. Kevin Catholic Church
Springfield, PA
View Map
1925 - 2019
William Adolph Sr. Obituary
William F. Adolph, Sr. of Springfield, PA, husband of the late Marie Adolph (nee O’Brien) died after a long illness Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Riddle Village. He was 94 years of age. Bill was born April 12, 1925 in Philadelphia, PA. Bill was a graduate of St. Thomas More High School and St. Joseph University. While attending St. Thomas More and St. Joseph University, he ran track and competed in the National AAU Cross Country Championship. Between high school and college, Bill served in the United States Army. He enlisted in the Army just two weeks after he graduated high school. He landed in Normandy a couple weeks after the initial invasion. He was with the 283rd Heavy Artillery. He finished his military career as a Sergeant in the United States Army. Bill was a member of the Knights of Columbus for 65 years. Bill was married in 1948 to his wife Marie, whom he met at a Veterans’ dance. Upon graduation from college, Bill worked as a Public Accountant for O’Reilly and White. He later opened his own accounting firm, William F. Adolph & Co., Inc., which is still in existence. Bill’s Catholic Faith and family were the driving forces in his life. He was predeceased by his wife, Marie, a daughter, Carol Morris and his brother, Jack O’Brien. He is survived by his children, William F. Adolph, Jr. (Debbie), Elaine Falls (Joe), and Maria Koenig (Matt) and by 12 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Mary Hoehn. Viewing will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019, at St. Kevin Catholic Church, Springfield, PA, 12:30 p.m., followed by Funeral Mass at 1:30 p.m. Int. Private. Arrangements are by O’Leary’s Funeral Home, Springfield, PA. In lieu of flowers, family ask that donations be made in the memory of Bill Adolph to St. Kevin Church.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 12, 2019
