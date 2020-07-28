1/1
William Allen Henderson
1940 - 2020
William Allen Henderson, age 79, of Springfield, PA, passed away on July 25th, 2020. Born in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, on October 14th, 1940, to Charles Walter Henderson and Marie Knight Henderson. Mr. Henderson was President of DMC Corporation in Media, Pennsylvania, a Design and Engineering firm serving the Pharmaceutical and Healthcare industries. He was a member of the International Society of Pharmaceutical Engineering. Active in the Scouting program for over 20 years as an adult leader and a Troop 160 Chairman, sponsored by Christ United Presbyterian Church, Drexel Hill, PA., Mr. Henderson was a member of the “Order of the Arrow” and recipient of the “Award of Merit” and “Scouter’s Key” Scouting Awards. Mr. Henderson, a Pennsylvania Freemason, was a member of the Community Lodge #744 F&AM and also a member of the Upper Darby Square Club. Mr. Henderson was a 50 Year Freemason. Mr. Henderson was a US Army Veteran serving Korea, France and Germany from 1959 - 1962. He enjoyed family, working, traveling, golfing, target shooting, hiking, and camping. Survived by his beloved wife Anna P. Henderson (nee Pilgrene); his loving children Jacqueline Henderson, Joanne Bogan and William A. Henderson (Barbara); his cherished granddaughters Cindy Ewers (Brian), Paige Henderson, Kendall Henderson and Kathleen Butler; his adoring great-grandchildren Thomas Ewers, Analynn Ewers, Joshua Hoezle and Dominic Hoezle; his devoted siblings Charles Andrew Henderson and Elizabeth Walker Bennett (John), and his dear life-long friends Jacqualyn Miller and Robert Hansell. Relatives and Friends are invited to his Visitation on Saturday, August 1st, from 11:00 AM to 12:45 PM, with Funeral Service to follow 1:00 PM, at the Danjolell Memorial Home of Broomall, 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall, PA 19008. Inurnment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mr. Henderson’s memory made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr. Tampa, FL 33607 would be appreciated.


Published in The Daily Times from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Visitation
11:00 - 12:45 PM
D'Anjolell Memorial Home of Broomall
AUG
1
Service
01:00 PM
D'Anjolell Memorial Home of Broomall
Funeral services provided by
D’ANJOLELL Memorial Home of Broomall
2811 W CHESTER PIKE
Broomall, PA 19008-1827
(610) 356-4200
Memories & Condolences
July 28, 2020
Mrs. Henderson , Jackie, Joanne and Bill and Family. Kyra and I are so so sorry for the loss of your husband, dad and grandfather. We are glad that we had the pleasure of meeting him, what a great man he was and accomplishments over his life was amazing. He will be greatly missed! Our thoughts and prayers for you all during this difficult time, and may he rest in peace in the presence of the Lord.
Christine and Kyra McKeone/Zula
Friend
July 28, 2020
Jackie, So sorry for your loss. Our prayers are with you and your loved ones during this most difficult of times. May the peace of the Lord be in your hearts and in time as you heal, may the memories of a great father leave a smile on your face and warmth in your heart. It is never easy and please know we are here to talk, listen or help anyway we can.
Michael and Natasha Raimondo
Friend
July 27, 2020
Farewell Brother Bill. The world has lost a good man. I shall miss your company. Peace be with your family and God bless you.
Gary Hutchison
Friend
July 27, 2020
Bill and Family,
After reading your Dad's story, it is easy to see where you got your love of the outdoors. He must have been very proud of your accomplishments within the Scouting community. The Ford family is keeping the Henderson family in their thoughts.
Patrick Ford and Family
Patrick Ford
Coworker
July 27, 2020
Jackie and family. So sorry for your loss. I know this is a difficult time. My prayers are with you. Your dad is a wonderful man. He is in heaven now. I know you will miss him. May the Lord sustain you and your wonderful family at this most difficult time. Much love, Diana and Ed
Diana McGuire
Friend
