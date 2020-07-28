William Allen Henderson, age 79, of Springfield, PA, passed away on July 25th, 2020. Born in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, on October 14th, 1940, to Charles Walter Henderson and Marie Knight Henderson. Mr. Henderson was President of DMC Corporation in Media, Pennsylvania, a Design and Engineering firm serving the Pharmaceutical and Healthcare industries. He was a member of the International Society of Pharmaceutical Engineering. Active in the Scouting program for over 20 years as an adult leader and a Troop 160 Chairman, sponsored by Christ United Presbyterian Church, Drexel Hill, PA., Mr. Henderson was a member of the “Order of the Arrow” and recipient of the “Award of Merit” and “Scouter’s Key” Scouting Awards. Mr. Henderson, a Pennsylvania Freemason, was a member of the Community Lodge #744 F&AM and also a member of the Upper Darby Square Club. Mr. Henderson was a 50 Year Freemason. Mr. Henderson was a US Army Veteran serving Korea, France and Germany from 1959 - 1962. He enjoyed family, working, traveling, golfing, target shooting, hiking, and camping. Survived by his beloved wife Anna P. Henderson (nee Pilgrene); his loving children Jacqueline Henderson, Joanne Bogan and William A. Henderson (Barbara); his cherished granddaughters Cindy Ewers (Brian), Paige Henderson, Kendall Henderson and Kathleen Butler; his adoring great-grandchildren Thomas Ewers, Analynn Ewers, Joshua Hoezle and Dominic Hoezle; his devoted siblings Charles Andrew Henderson and Elizabeth Walker Bennett (John), and his dear life-long friends Jacqualyn Miller and Robert Hansell. Relatives and Friends are invited to his Visitation on Saturday, August 1st, from 11:00 AM to 12:45 PM, with Funeral Service to follow 1:00 PM, at the Danjolell Memorial Home of Broomall, 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall, PA 19008. Inurnment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mr. Henderson’s memory made to Shriners Hospitals for Children
, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr. Tampa, FL 33607 would be appreciated.