William Andrew Cassidy Obituary
William Andrew Cassidy, 81, of Elkton, MD, formerly of Folcroft, PA, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020. Born in Philadelphia PA on October 8, 1938, he was the son of the late William Joseph and Clare Castle Cassidy. Mr. Cassidy was a veteran of the U.S. Army and the National Guard. He retired from Boeing, where he was a machine engineer. Memberships included UAW Local 1069, Veterans Committee at Boeing, and the NRA. He enjoyed hunting, and had been a Boy Scout Leader. Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Mary Quartapella Cassidy; children, William Andrew Cassidy Jr. (Rachel), Montgomery, TX, Donna Marie Pearring (Stephen), Annandale, VA, Maryann Cassidy Henderson (Daniel), Havertown, PA and Teresa Santiago (Richard), Langhorne, PA; sister, Judy Cassidy Marsh (Eli), South Gibson, PA; grandchildren, Joseph, Monica, Janine, Tina, Mary, Andrew, Aaron, Ethan, Noah, Dio and Grace and great grandchildren, Gabby and Caeleb. In addition to his parents, Mr. Cassidy was preceded in death by his brother, John Cassidy. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Church 455 Bow Street, Elkton 21921 with military honors following Mass. Visitation in the church chapel will begin at 9 a.m. Interment will be at 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, in SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Immaculate Conception Parish Outreach either online or at the address above. hickshomeforfunerals.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 16, 2020
