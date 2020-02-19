|
William B. Corkery, of Bear, Delaware passed away surrounded by his family on February 18, 2020 at the age of 79. He was born in Philadelphia on July, 23 1940 to the late William & Cora (Ellis) Corkery. William is survived by his beloved wife Jane (nee Gillin); children Colleen (Tony) Juiliano, Bill (Terri) and Jim (Cheree) Corkery; grandchildren Andrew, Mallory, Patrick, Cecelia, Emma, Chloe, and Peyton. William, a graduate of West Catholic High School, enjoyed fishing, crabbing, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He proudly served in the United States Army and was also an avid Philadelphia sports fan. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 8:30-10:15 AM at St George Church, 22 E. Cook Avenue, Glenolden, PA 19036. Mass will begin at 10:30 AM, interment will be private at the request of the family.
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 20, 2020