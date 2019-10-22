|
William B. “Duff” Duffy, age 94 of Havertown, PA, on October 21, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Theresa A. “TC” (nee Hyland) Duffy; loving father of William E. “Biff” Duffy (Linda), Beth Ann Riordan (Michael), Ed Duffy (Maureen), Kerry Shawn Duffy, Terri Lynn Alizzi (John), Anita DeFrancesco (Frank) and Shannon Duffy (Ryan King); his 16 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his six siblings. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation Friday, October 25, 2019, 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM at The Donohue Funeral Home, 3300 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073, 610-353-6300, and Saturday, 9:30 AM to 10:20 AM at Sacred Heart Church, 105 Wilson Ave., Havertown, PA 19083, followed by his Funeral Mass at 10:30 AM. Interment SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 23, 2019