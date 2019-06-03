|
|
William B. Halladay, Jr. Bart went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 30, 2019. He was a loving and devoted son, brother, husband, uncle, father and grandfather. Bart was born February 26, 1948 in Darby, PA to Bill and Penny Halladay. 60 years of his life were spent in Rose Valley/Wallingford, PA. He relished his time at both Nether Providence High School and Penn State University where he studied Business. Bart went on to have a successful career in sales for over 40 years, including employment at Scott Paper Company and as the sole proprietor of Premiere Paper & Office Supplies. Bart was blessed with a great wife, Kathy, for almost 46 years. He shared a warm and close relationship with his two daughters, Megan and Jennifer, whom he supported unconditionally. Matt and Andrew, his sons-in-law, and his nephews, John, Bill, and James, brought immense joy to his life. He has an amazing and loyal sister, Susan. He also loved his 3 beautiful grand-daughters, Julia, Madalyn, and Bridget. He was grateful and proud to have shared his life with his devoted family. Everyone who knew Bart admired his larger-than-life personality! It was one of the greatest joys of his life to invest in others. A celebration of Bart’s life will be held on Thursday, June 6th at The Old Mill in Rose Valley, PA. The service begins at 11am. For full obituary and condolences, please visit www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on June 4, 2019