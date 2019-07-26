|
|
William B. Hipple Jr., “Bill,” age 90, formerly of Concordville, PA, died peacefully and surrounded by family on Friday, July 19, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, the former Mary Dickinson of Swarthmore, PA; his sister, Ruth H. Moore of Broomall, PA; and his grandson William Richard Gott of Christiansburg, VA. He is survived by his five children: W. Bartram Hipple III of Hyattsville, MD; Edith Meshey of Lancaster, PA; Nancy Hipple Torre of Hartsdale, NY; Sarah Gott of Bel Air, MD; and Linda Braz of Arlington, VA; as well as three nephews, 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Lancaster, PA on Saturday, August 3 at 11 a.m. Visitation with the family begins at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of America or to the American Red Cross.
Published in The Daily Times on July 28, 2019