William B. “Bill” O’Donnell, Sr., age 64, of The Villages, FL, passed away on August 10, 2019. He was the son of the late Lawrence M. and Bernadine (nee Curran) O’Donnell. Bill grew up in Folcroft, PA, and prior to moving to Florida in 2015, he was a longtime resident of Norwood, PA. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1975 through 1978. He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers, Local Lodge 13. Bill leaves behind his loving wife and best friend, Kathy (nee Connelly); his cherished children Sean O’Donnell and Erin (Brian) Wright, and his dear stepson, Danny McLaughlin. He is survived by his siblings Sally (Bill) Canna, Larry (Aliceann) O’Donnell, John (Clare) O’Donnell, Bud (Evette) O’Donnell, Nancy Mullan, Patrick O’Donnell, and Bernadette Fithian. Also survived by his grandsons, Andrew and Tae, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Bill O’Donnell, Jr., his brother, Eddie O’Donnell, and his brother-in-law, Bill Mullan. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, September 14, at 11:00 AM, at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 233 Mohawk Ave., Norwood, PA. Greeting of the family will take place in the church from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 13, 2019