William C. Axelsen, “Billy”, “Bax”, passed away on June 30, 2020 after a long battle with addiction. Billy is the son of Doris M. Axelsen and the late William C. Axelsen. Billy was in the program and has helped so many others get on the right path to recovery. He was a key speaker often at his meetings and his words touched the hearts of many. To meet Billy was to immediately like Billy; he was polite and welcoming. Billy dealt with a lot of pain and heartbreak in his short time but always looked out for others and always had a smile on his face. Billy was talented in many ways; he was very handy and a quick learner. He loved music, listening and making music. Billy loved to read and had a weakness for kittens. He was always sharply dressed (typically looking like he came out of a Nike catalog) and was very into fitness, working out was one of his favorite past times. Billy was a big hearted, funny, handsome man and he loved hard. You could see the pride and love in his eyes when you saw him with his son, Angelo, even in his pictures you feel the love and connection. Billy will forever live in the hearts of those he crossed paths with and will forever be remembered as all of the great things mentioned above and more. He was able to help so many and we hope in his honor we will all take an extra few minutes of our day to call that person we know is struggling, say hello, tell them how much you love them. That is what Billy would do. Billy is preceded in death by his father, William C. Axelsen; his son, Carmelo A. Axelsen; and his brother, Benjamin C. Axelsen. Billy will be deeply missed by his mother, Doris M. Axelsen; his son, Angelo (Lo) Axelsen; his sister, Ashley Schuler (Axelsen); brother-in-law, Michael Schuler; grandparents, Ben and Sharon Matuliewich; the mother of his two sons, Nicki Dortone; and nephews, Danny, Mikey, and Zac; and also by aunts, uncles, and cousins. His Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, July 9th, at 11 A.M. at the Griffith Funeral Chapel, 520 Chester Pike, in Norwood, Pa. 19074. There will be a visitation on Thursday from 9 A.M. to 11 A.M. at the funeral home. Due to current guidelines, facial masks and social distancing are required inside the building with seating limitations. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to his son, Angelo Axelsen, payable to Angelo Axelsen and sent to Griffith Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 56, Norwood, Pa. 19074. Condolences may be sent to griffithfuneralchapel@verizon.net Arrangements are by the Griffith Funeral Chapel in Norwood, Pa. www.griffithfuneralchapel.com