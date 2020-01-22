|
|
1948-2020 William C. “Bill” Bair, Sr., 71, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at Crozer Keystone Hospice at Taylor on January 21, 2020. Born in Ridley Park, son of the late William and Mildred Seymore Bair, he lived in Sharon Hill before moving to his late residence in 1969 with his wife Nancy. Bill was a graduate of Sharon Hill High School, class of 1966 and was a devoted employee of Keating Building Corporation for 43 years. He was an avid Philadelphia sports fan and enjoyed hunting, attending NASCAR races and boating in Delaware, but most important to Bill was his family. Later in life he found joy in attending his grandchildren’s sporting events. Bill is survived by his wife of 50 years, Nancy E. Zurman Bair; his sons, William C. Bair, Jr. (Christa) and Brian M. Bair (Katie); his sister, Dolly Ford (Gary); and was PopPop to Daniel, Kyle, Billy, Alexa, Brody, Declan and Danny. Funeral Mass: 10:30 AM Friday, January 24, 2020 at The Church of St. Madeline, 400 Morton Ave, Ridley Park. Visitation: 7 to 9 PM Thursday (tonight) at the White-Luttrell Funeral Home, 311 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ridley Park and 9:15 to 10:15 AM Friday at the church. Burial: Private. Memorial gifts may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Assn., the Lewy Body Society or Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 23, 2020