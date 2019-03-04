Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
WIlliam C. "Tracy" Dougherty

William C. Dougherty “Tracy”, age 79, of Glenolden, PA, formerly of Southwest Philadelphia, PA, passed away on March 2, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, PA, he was the son of the late Thomas and Margaret Tracy (nee Joyce). William was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and had been employed as a longshoreman. William was the loving father of Rita Jordan (Chuck), Kathleen Taggart (John), Charlene Dougherty, William Dougherty and the late Margaret McManus and John J. Dougherty. Brother of Thomas Tracy (Mary Jo) and the late Bernadette Goben and Helen Baird. Also survived by his 12 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to Visit the family Thursday, March 7, 2019 9:00-11:00 AM at The Donohue Funeral Home, 8401 West Chester Pike (cor. Lynn Blvd.), Upper Darby, PA (610) 449-0300. Interment Calvary Cemetery, West Conshohocken, PA. Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 5, 2019
