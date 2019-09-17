Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
William C. Flick, age 87, of Altoona, PA, and Wallingford, PA, died Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Foulk Manor North, Wilmington, DE. Bill graduated from Shippensburg University and Penn State University. Mr. Flick was the Principal at Linwood Elementary, retiring in 1986. Bill was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving during the Korean Conflict. Mr. Flick was a devoted member of Swarthmore United Methodist Church, where he was active in the choir. He also was a member of the West Chester Community Choir. Bill was a 60 year member of the Aston Twp. Lions Club, receiving the Melvin Jones Award. Bill and Joan had a love for square dancing. He was active with the United Square Dancers of America, where he served as President, as well as Club Sashay. Loving Husband of the late F. Joan Decker Flick and father of the late Douglas W. Flick. Survivors: Devoted Daughter: Penni J. Flick. Visitation: Friday, September 20th from 6:00-8:00PM at Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd., Middletown (Rte. #352) & Knowlton Rds., Middletown Twp., Media, PA 19063 and Sunday, September 22nd after 11:00AM at Swarthmore United Methodist Church, 129 Park Ave., Swarthmore, PA. 19081. Funeral Service: Sunday, September 22nd at 12 Noon at Swarthmore United Methodist Church. Interment: Monday, September 23rd at Grandview Cemetery, Altoona, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Swarthmore United Methodist Church at the above address. Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 18, 2019
