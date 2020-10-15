1/
William C. Young
William C. Young, 93, of Oxford, Fl, former 50 year resident of Woodlyn, passed away October 7, 2020. Bill was born in Logan, West Virginia. While serving in the US Navy during WWII he met his wife of 70 years. She was 16 and he was 18. Bill worked for Sun Ship and Newport News Shipbuilding as a Design Draftsman. He was an Eagle Scout, a Free Mason and a Shriner. He will best be remembered as a loving husband, dad and Pop-Pop. Bill is survived by his wife of 70 years, Alice (nee Jamgochian) Young, his three daughters and their spouses Michele and Robert Novotni, Linda and Richard Boornazian and Shirley and James Hedges. He is also survived by five grandchildren, one great grandchild and another on the way. Visitation will be 10am, Sat. at Toppitzer Funeral Home Chapel at Arlington Cemetery in Drexel Hill. Funeral Service will follow at 11 am. Capacity is restricted in accordance with Covid guidelines. Online condolences www.:Arlingtoncemetery.us. Memorial donations to Holden #22 Miners Memorial Fund, Inc.P. O. Box 22; Holden, W.V. 25625 would be preferred. To livestream Bill’s service, please visit the following link: https://youtu.be/5K0PfLlciMM

Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
