William D. March Sr. Obituary
William D. March, Sr., of Media PA, passed away peacefully on July 16, 2019 at the age of 89. Born on June 20, 1930, he was the son of the late Alan H. and Ruth (Dornan) March. William was predeceased by his wives Sara (Smithgall) in 1983 and Katherine (Self) in 2009; his son, Michael J. in 2015; and his brothers Alan and Anthony. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, William and Dianne; daughter-in-law, Patrice March; grandchildren Sarah, Rebecca, William III, Caitlin and Kelley; 3 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Norma March and Ellen March; and loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited on July 30, 2019 to his Visitation at 10:30 AM at First Presbyterian Church of Springfield, 356 Summit Road, Springfield (Delaware County), PA 19064 followed by his Celebration of Life at 11:00 AM. Inurnment will immediately follow in the church’s memorial garden. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the homeless shelter at: Good Samaritan Services PO Box 551 Phoenixville, PA 19460 www.goodsamservices.org Arrangements J. Nelson Rigby Funeral Home Online condolences Jnelsonrigbyfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on July 21, 2019
