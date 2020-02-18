|
|
William D. Hough, “Bill or Don” age 87, of Middletown Twp., PA died Monday, February 17, 2020 at Sunrise of Granite Run. William was born January 5, 1933. He was a graduate of Portage High School and Williamson Trade School. Early in his career he was a draftsman for the Budd Company, Boeing and others before becoming a teacher at Delcastle Technical High School where he taught mechanical drafting for many years. He thoroughly enjoyed teaching and, after retiring from Delcastle, he went back to his alma mater, Williamson, where he taught for several additional years. Bill enjoyed animals, golfing, fishing and going to his shore home in Ocean City, Maryland. He also enjoyed watching the Eagles, Phillies and Flyers. Husband of the late Virginia L. Hough, son of the late William and Isabel Hough, brother of the late Frank “Sandy” Hough and the late Richard “Mord” Hough and grandfather of the late Michael J. Marabella. Survivors: Daughters: Cynthia A. Marabella, Susan L. Howard (Francis) and Sharon L. Hough (David Sirott). Granddaughter: Jill D. Marabella. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Services and interment will be held privately at Mt. Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Williamson Trade School in Media, PA. Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 19, 2020