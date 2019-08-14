|
William Douthwaite, Jr., 95, a longtime resident of Ridley Park, Pa., passed away peacefully on August 12, 2019, confident that “nothing could separate him from the love of God in Christ Jesus our Lord.” He was living with his family in Springfield, Virginia since 2013. Bill was a veteran of World War II having served in the U.S. Army Air Corps. He was employed as an electrical engineer in the Philadelphia region, working at Technitrol, RCA, Gould-Brown-Boveri, and most recently at the Defense Personnel Support Center in Philadelphia until his retirement. He was predeceased by his wife of 48 years, Nancy G. Douthwaite and by a son, Robert Douthwaite. Bill is survived by his children, the Rev. William Douthwaite, III, Cynthia L. Douthwaite, and the Rev. James A. Douthwaite; his six grandchildren; his six great-grandchildren; and also survived by his loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Service on Friday, August 16th, at 11 A.M. at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 628 E. Chester Pike, in Ridley Park, Pa. 19078. There will be a visitation time on Friday from 10 A.M. to 11 A.M. at the church. His burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery in Aston, Pa. In lieu of flowers, contributions made in Bill’s memory to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 628 E. Chester Pike, Ridley Park, Pa. 19078 would be appreciated by his family. Condolences may be sent to [email protected]izon.net Arrangements are by the Griffith Funeral Chapel in Norwood, Pa. www.griffithfuneralchapel.com
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 15, 2019