|
|
William (Bill) E. Coates, Sr., age 94 of Leesburg, FL (formerly of Woodlyn, PA), passed away on April 17, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty and daughter, Claire. Bill is survived by daughter Joan (Tom) Sampson of Leesburg, FL and son Bill Coates of Pennsylvania. Bill has four grandchildren, Lauren (Mike) Escandon of Florida; Sharon (Keith) Wilson of Florida; and Kyle and Keith Coates of Pennsylvania. Bill also has 7 great grandchildren whom he enjoyed watching grow during his three years in Florida. A Memorial Mass for Bill will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, Milmont Park, PA. Interment will be immediately following the Mass at SS. Peter and Paul Cemetary, Springfield, PA.
Published in The Daily Times on July 7, 2019