William E. "Duck" "Buddy" Donnelly Jr.


William E. "Buddy" "Duck" Donnelly Jr., age 64 and a lifelong resident of Folcroft, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on March 8, 2019. Predeceased by his loving parents; William E. Donnelly Sr., Margaret (Donahue) Donnelly and his brother, Allen Donnelly. Survived by his loving wife, Denise (Francione) Donnelly; adoring children, Krista (Danny) White, Tricia Donnelly, William E. Donnelly III, Kara Donnelly, Melissa Donnelly, and Bryanna (EJ Blanck) Donnelly; devoted sisters, Maureen (Gary) DiEnna, Patricia (Hugh) Brydges, Kathleen (Peter) Crisanti; grandchildren, Alexa, Daniel, and Michael; mother-in-law, Eileen Francione; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Bill was a devoted father who loved his children unconditionally. He was an avid Philadelphia sports phan-especially the Phillies. He enjoyed fishing, walks on the walls with his children, and trips to the beach with his family. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family and all who knew him. He surely lived a life full of "loveliness" and his sound effects and quick wit will be forever missed.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the Church of St. Gabriel Mohawk Ave Norwood. Followed by his Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Int. Private. Friends may call at the Cavanagh Family Funeral Home 301 Chester Pike Norwood Tuesday evening from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in William's name to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. Condolences may be made at www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Times on Mar. 10, 2019
