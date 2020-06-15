William E. Ferguson, Ph.D. (Bill), age 73, of Springfield, passed from this life and went on to glory Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Crozer-Chester Medical Center. Bill was born on March 25, 1947 in Philadelphia, Pa. to Norman and Annetta Ferguson. His family moved to Ridley Park and he graduated from Ridley Park High School in 1965 where he was a member of the Cross Country and Scott’s Hi-Q teams. Bill went on to receive a B.A. in Psychology from Dartmouth College in 1969, a Master of Science in Education from the University of Pennsylvania in 1970 and a Doctorate in Counseling Psychology from Bryn Mawr College in 1983. After receiving his Masters Degree, Bill was employed at the Ridley School District as a Guidance Counselor and after receiving his Doctorate he moved to the position of School Psychologist. He went on Early Retirement Disability in 1994 due to health complications from Lyme Disease. Although Bill was very successful academically, he will be most remembered for his caring demeanor, his quick wit and his attitude of gratitude. As a member of Covenant United Methodist Church, he enjoyed serving on the Reassurance team, making phone calls to people who would benefit from someone to talk to. Bill also had a Thanksgiving morning tradition; he would make a list of all the people and blessings in his life for which he was thankful. He was a good friend to many and prided himself on having a new joke to tell, brightening the day for all who interacted with him. The number of lives he touched is immeasurable, leaving a legacy of compassion and caring. Bill was especially grateful for and valued his family. Bill will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 31 years, Ruthanne, and his sons Scott (Ilona) and Ian. He will also be remembered by; his grandchildren Valerija and Jack; his brother Norman (Anne Marie); and many cousins and friends. Due to current health restrictions, there will be a private Graveside Service on Friday, June 19th, at 11 A.M. at Covenant United Methodist Church in Springfield, Pa. for family members only. The family suggests memorial contributions sent to: Covenant United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, 212 W. Springfield Road, Springfield, Pa. 19064 or to Providence Animal Center, 555 Sandy Bank Road, Media, Pa. 19063. Condolences may be sent to griffithfuneralchapel@verizon.net Arrangements are by the Griffith Funeral Chapel in Norwood, Pa. www.griffithfuneralchapel@verizon.net