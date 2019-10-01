Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd
608 S Old Middletown Rd
Media, PA 19063
(610) 876-4213
William E. “Bill” Goldsworthy, age 94, of Middletown Twp., Media, PA, died Monday, September 30, 2019. Survivors: Wife of 67 Years: Doris Letherbury Goldsworthy. Son: William (Gloria) Goldsworthy. Daughters: Janet (Brian) Maguire and Sharon (Michael) Orlando. Grandchildren: Jason, Kristin, Jennifer, Marinlana and Natalie. Visitation: Saturday, October 5th after 12noon at Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd., Middletown (Rte. #352) & Knowlton Rds., Middletown Twp., Media, PA 19063. Funeral Service: Saturday, October 5th at 1:00PM at the funeral home. Interment: Glenwood Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Lima United Methodist Church, 209 N Middletown Rd, Media, PA 19063. Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 2, 2019
