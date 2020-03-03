|
|
William E. Gresh, Jr., age 47, of Holmes, PA, passed away on February 26, 2020. Born in Erie, PA, he was the son of Alice R. Gresh (nee Sybyl) and the late William E. Gresh, Sr. Bill was the beloved husband of Jennifer L. Gresh (nee Greller); loving brother of Timothy Gresh (Kelly Hinkle) and George Gresh (Kelly Kilmer); caring uncle of Madison, Carter, Abigail, Caleb, Jonathan, and Cortlyn. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation Friday, March 6, 2020 9:30-11:00 AM at The Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home, 746 Kedron Ave, Morton, PA 19070, followed by his Funeral Service at 11:00 AM. Interment is Private. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to a . To view full obituary and share condolences please visit www.kdfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 4, 2020