William F. Broadhurst, age 84, of Toms River, NJ formerly longtime resident of Ridley Park, PA died February 21, 2020 at his home in Toms River, NJ. Born in Scranton, PA and raised in Chester, PA Mr. Broadhurst was a resident of Ridley Park for over 35 years. He was a retired Truck Salesman for Watkins Motors where he worked for over 40 years. He was predeceased by his first wife Selma Trosclair Broadhurst, a son William K. Broadhurst and his wife Anne, he was also predeceased by a grandson Ben Broadhurst. He is survived by his wife Elaine Cotter Broadhurst, his children Kathy Kelly, Jean Broadhurst, Teresa Kerr, James, Meg Kearney, John, Tim, Maureen Burch, Dan and Kevin Broadhurst. He is also survived by his sister Sr. Anne Leo OSF, 24 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation Friday February 28, 2020 after 9:00 am to 10:15 am, in the church of St. Madeline, 400 Morton Ave. Ridley Park, PA 19078. Followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 am. Int. Sts. Peter & Paul Cem. In lieu of flowers memorial cont. to The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation 2002 Sproul Rd. #102 Broomall, PA 19008 or St. Madeline Church, 110 Park St. Ridley Park, PA 19078 would be preferred. Online condolences to www.jpdfh.com
Published in Daily Times from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020