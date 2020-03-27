|
William “Bill” Francis Mellon of Briarcliffe, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving wife and family on March 25, 2020. Bill was born in Phoenixville, PA the son of the late James and Catherine Mellon. Bill worked 39 years in the Postal Service as a Letter Carrier and Shop Steward. Attended many State and National Conventions. He served many years in the NALC, (National Association of Letter Carriers) as Vice President and Shop Steward. He was a delegate in the union until retired last year and he even attended every monthly meeting just missing this March. He also worked part time at the PA State Store for many years. Bill was a 3rd degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus de la Salle. A very proud 1954 graduate of St. Thomas More. As he attended every alumni event. Forever More! Bill was very devoted to his family and called PopPop Mellon by many other friends as well. Bill loved spending his retirement helping each of his grandchildren in all capacities and would always have his cell phone with him to answer their calls. One of his favorite places to relax was in the Pocono Mountains with his wife and family. A lover of all animals, he especially cherished his time taking care of his dogs, Sally Ann and Sadie. He volunteered many hours in a local veterinary hospital. He will forever be cherished as finishing all his messages for family with LUM, Love You More. Bill is survived by his wife of 63 years, Theresa (Boyle) Mellon, four children, Patti (late Tom) Germanovich of Glenolden, Jeannie Pepper of Collingdale, Terry (Rick) Salcedo of Media and Bill (Elaine) Mellon of Collingdale. Bill was the proud Poppop of 17 grandchildren, Monika (Tony) Smythe, Jimmy (Ashley) Pepper, Tommy (Devon) Germanovich, Mark (Sarah) Germanovich, Mandee (Javier) Mayan, Kevin (Melissa) Salcedo, Erik (Steph) Germanovich, Corrine (TJ) DeLany, Tina (Joe) Mulholland, Linda (Bob) Furia, Kyle (Theresa) Pepper, Karl Germanovich, Juliet Pepper, Theresa Salcedo, Dylan Pepper, Will Mellon and Joe Mellon. Bill was the Poppop to 19 great grandchildren, Kylie Mayan, Dean Pepper, Dominic and Bella Smythe, Dimitri Germanovich, Chloe Pepper, Ryan Mulholland, Braydon Pepper, Nina Germanovich, Lucy Salcedo, Jack Mulholland, Xavier Janney, Kevin Mulholland, Adam Germanovich, Rae Salcedo, Matilda Germanovich, Simon Germanovich, Hayden Pepper and Lily Furia. Also three great grandbabies are due in April, June and August. Bill is also survived by his sisters, Helen Uhrik and Theresa Heritage. He is predeceased by his brothers James and Paul Mellon and sisters, Gertrude McGrane and Marie Welsh. Services will be private due to COVID19 and a Celebration of his Life at a Memorial Mass will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers please send donations in his memory to the SPCA Providence, 555 Sandy Bank Road, Media, PA.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 29, 2020