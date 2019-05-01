|
|
William (Bill) Eugene Gough (nee Goff) died peacefully at home on 13 April 2019, age 75. Beloved son of the late Milton LeRoy Goff, Jr. and Marion Elizabeth (Moore) Goff; he was predeceased by a sister he never met, Marion Elizabeth Goff; his brother, Milton LeRoy Goff, III; his sister, Mary Jane (Goff) Knipmeyer; and a son-in-law, Michael Cox. He was loved and will be missed by his brother, Clark Moore Goff and his wife Pam; his daughter, Faith Ann (Goff) Rizzuto and her husband John; his daughter, Beth E. (Goff) James and her husband Preston; grandchildren, Leah (Cox) Desent and her husband Isaiah, Margaret (Rizzuto) Hample and her husband Jeffrey, John-David Rizzuto, Stephen Cox, Katherine Rizzuto, Matthew Cox, Timothy Cox, and Luke Rizzuto; and his great-grandson, Samuel Desent. Bill was a highly principled man who enjoyed a life filled with routines. He was a collector and a musician, and was rarely seen without his concertina. He developed two musical slide rules and held a patent on one of them. Bill received his degree in Electrical Engineering from Northeastern University, and worked in education until 1992. He was also a Technician with Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute from 1971 to 1977. He left his family a fine example of how to live and he never feared death. We are comforted to know that he is in “A Better Place”. He will be laid to rest beside his mother in West Laurel Hill Cemetery, Bala Cynwyd, PA.
Published in The Daily Times on May 5, 2019