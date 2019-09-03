|
|
William “Ray” Gray, age 89, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Aug. 30, 2019 of Aston. Ray served in the Army during the Korean War, he worked as a Dairy Manager. Brother of the late Robert, Andrew and Louise Simmons. Survivors: Devoted husband of Barbara (nee Weber); loving father of Sharon (Richard) Rowles, William Gray, James (Susan) Gray. Also survived by his five grandchildren: Cori, Daniell, Austin, Brett and Tyler. Brother of Silvia Foreacre. Visitation: Relatives & friends are invited to his visitation Thurs. 10-11am at the D’Anjolell-Stigale Memorial Home, 3260 Concord Rd., Aston, PA. Funeral service 11am in our main chapel. Burial will be private. In Lieu of Flowers donations in William’s name can be made to Crozer -Keystone Hospice, 200 West Sproul Rd., Springfield, Pa. 19064 Arrangements D’Anjolell-Stigale Memorial Home Condolences can be made at www.danjolell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 4, 2019