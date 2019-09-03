Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
D’ANJOLELL Stigale Memorial Home & Cremation Services, Inc. of Aston
3260 Concord Rd
Aston, PA 19014
(610) 497-5505
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
D'Anjolell-Stigale Memorial Home
3260 Concord Rd.
Aston, PA
View Map
Service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
D'Anjolell-Stigale Memorial Home
3260 Concord Rd.
Aston, PA
View Map
Burial
Private
Resources
More Obituaries for William Gray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William "Ray" Gray

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William "Ray" Gray Obituary
William “Ray” Gray, age 89, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Aug. 30, 2019 of Aston. Ray served in the Army during the Korean War, he worked as a Dairy Manager. Brother of the late Robert, Andrew and Louise Simmons. Survivors: Devoted husband of Barbara (nee Weber); loving father of Sharon (Richard) Rowles, William Gray, James (Susan) Gray. Also survived by his five grandchildren: Cori, Daniell, Austin, Brett and Tyler. Brother of Silvia Foreacre. Visitation: Relatives & friends are invited to his visitation Thurs. 10-11am at the D’Anjolell-Stigale Memorial Home, 3260 Concord Rd., Aston, PA. Funeral service 11am in our main chapel. Burial will be private. In Lieu of Flowers donations in William’s name can be made to Crozer -Keystone Hospice, 200 West Sproul Rd., Springfield, Pa. 19064 Arrangements D’Anjolell-Stigale Memorial Home Condolences can be made at www.danjolell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of D’ANJOLELL Stigale Memorial Home & Cremation Services, Inc. of Aston
Download Now