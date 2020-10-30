William H. Buchanan, 77, of Morton, PA passed away on October 26, 2020. Bill enjoyed being on the golf course, spending time on the beach in Wildwood, NJ, deep sea fishing, Harrah’s casino in Chester, and the old Brandywine racetrack. He was a Civil War history buff, an avid fan of Drum Corps International, and indulged in mocha lattes from Dunkin Donuts. He was a witty, loyal, and sometimes stubborn man, but also a kind and caring husband, father, and grandfather. What Bill enjoyed most was the time that he spent with his family, especially his grandchildren. Bill was a salesman for a majority of his career. When he retired, he was a crier for the Delaware County Courthouse in Media, PA. Bill is survived by his beloved wife Deborah (nee Rhea) Buchanan of Morton, PA, loving daughter Brooke A. Doughty (Jamer) of Glen Mills, PA, devoted son William D. Buchanan of Morton, PA, and adoring grandchildren Emily, Brianne and Colin Doughty of Glen Mills, PA. Services and incremation are private. Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Arrg: Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home