|
|
William H. Hamilton (Bone), age 67, of Prospect Park, formerly of the Germantown section of Philadelphia, passed away suddenly on March 13, 2019. He was a proud “Class of 1969” graduate of North Catholic High School and he was a dedicated longtime employee of Boeing for 27 years. William was an usher at Saint Gabriel’s Roman Catholic Church in Norwood and was a volunteer on the Battleship New Jersey and Longwood Gardens. He was known for being social, outgoing and could hold a conversation with anyone, however his most cherished time was that which he spent with his family to whom he was lovingly devoted to. William was predeceased by his parents, William and Blanche Hamilton. His survivors include his wife of 43 years, Dorothy Hamilton, his children, Chris (Kim) Hamilton and Beth Hamilton-Becker (Brian); 3 grandchildren, Liam, Carley, and Brian William; and his sister, Marian Hammer. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Visitation on Monday, March 18, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at the Church of St. Gabriel, 233 Mohawk Ave. Norwood Pa. 19074 followed by his Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Int. Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in William’s name to Longwood Gardens, P.O. Box 501, Kennett Square, PA 19348
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 16, 2019